Relatives of some of the 67 people who drowned in a shipwreck off southern Italy weep and pray over their coffins on Wednesday, as families of survivors and victims arrive in Calabria, to claim their loved ones.

Emergency workers are continuing their search for the dead, with the body of a five-year-old boy the latest to be recovered on Wednesday morning.

Weeping women and men were led among the rows of coffins laid out in a sports hall in the southern Italian seaside town of Crotone, some kneeling to pray quietly, while others howled in grief.

The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria before dawn on Sunday.