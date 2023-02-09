This is the moment President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from Ukraine received a standing ovation from lawmakers at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Zelenskyy visited London on Wednesday where he delivered a very powerful speech in Westminster Hall in the presence of Members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords before meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The Ukrainian leader left London for Paris on Wednesday evening, where he had dinner with the French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He asked for planes to help Ukraine win the war against Russia while in London and discussed a possible EU membership for Ukraine in Brussels.

Watch video in player above.