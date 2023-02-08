Residents in Secocha in Peru have been trying to salvage personal belongings from their homes after a mudslide buried part of their town on Monday.

Steady rains over the weekend triggered the landslides that buried five gold-mining villages in the south of the country.

Thirty-six bodies have been recovered so far, but with dozens more missing, the death toll could still rise.

Secocha is among the most damaged towns, and rescue teams were slowed by roads blocked by mud and rocks.

President Dina Boluarte said the local and federal governments were working together to deliver supplies to affected areas.

