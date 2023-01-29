Authorities in New Zealand said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded Auckland, the country's largest city.

In the Remuera area of the city, where a huge landslide damaged many homes, a resident paid tribute to a neighbour who died saying he will be sadly missed.

On Friday evening, more than 15 centimetres of rain fell in just three hours in some places.

Weather agencies said it was the wettest day ever recorded in the city, the equivalent of a typical summer’s entire rainfall.