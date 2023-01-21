Sudanese protesters were pushed back by security forces who fired tear gas and water hoses at the crowds on Thursday during a march through the capital to parliament.

The demonstrators are against last month's deal between Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the 2021 military takeover.

"We are against a settlement. Our protests will continue until the fall of the regime and the formation of a civilian and democratic state," said protester Intesar Marrouf.

