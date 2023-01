Residents were evacuated from their homes as flood waters continued to wreak havoc in southern Serbia on Wednesday.

Heavy rain has caused Sjenica's Grabovica River to swell this week. Emergency services have worked to reinforce flood barriers there.

Officials have warned that more rain is expected to fall in the coming days. Authorities also declared an emergency in the southwestern town of Prijepolje due to high levels of water in the Lim River.