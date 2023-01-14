This week, hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court on Sunday, in what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned as a "fascist" attack.

The fate of a tiny village has sparked heated debate in Germany over the country's continued use of coal and whether tackling climate change justifies breaking the law.

Environmental activists have been locked in a standoff with police who started eviction operations on Wednesday in the hamlet of Lützerath, west of Cologne, that's due to be bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby lignite mine.

Security cameras caught the moment a driver had a narrow escape from an old police headquarters building collapsing in the city of Izmir, Turkey. The building was already under demolition, after being damaged by the earthquake that shook the country in October 2020, one of the deadliest in Turkish history.

Located on the American island's Big Island, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It began erupting again inside its summit crater, according to the US Geological Survey. Kilauea last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021, and for about two weeks starting last November.

Commuters took part in the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride' on the London Underground, braving the chilly winter weather to ride on public transport in their underwear. The annual event, which was launched in New York in 2002 and first came to the British capital in 2009, had been postponed since 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.