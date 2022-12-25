The eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo have been beholden to armed groups for many years, leading to millions being displaced and a massive humanitarian crisis.

Amid this backdrop, one organisation "Un Jour Nouveau" (A New Day) is celebrating Christmas with children forced to flee the war against rebel group M23.

Along with their families, the children have found refuge in Kanyaruchinya, a village eight kilometres north of Goma. They were welcomed with a meal, music and gifts.

