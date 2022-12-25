After Argentina's historic win in the 2022 World Cup final against France, Argentine fans are heading to tattoo shops across the capital to have the moment forever inked on their skin.

Tattoo artists in Buenos Aires said they have had to step up their game. Some fans are changing their original requests of traditional snakes or skulls to football superstar Lionel Messi's face or the World Cup trophy.

"For two weeks, they have all been World Cup-related tattoos," tattoo artist Esteban 'Tebi Cobra' Vucinovich told AFP.

"Some people were supposed to get snakes or skulls and changed it for Messi or the Cup. I have two or three appointments a day already scheduled."

According to this tattoo artist from the capital's Palermo neighbourhood, the World Cup trophy is the most popular tattoo at the moment. Tattoos of quotes Messi and other players said during the tournament have also been requested.

