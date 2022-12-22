Bruges, Hampton Court and Brooklyn are among the tourist destinations that have been pulling out the stops to provide lighting displays for the festive season.

In Bruges in Belgium, it is the medieval town that has been showcased.

Mythical beasts emerge from the darkness at London's Hampton Court.

And huge Koi fish lights and scary Santas are some of the sights in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, New York, which has grown over the last few decades into a giant Christmas attraction for locals and tourists.