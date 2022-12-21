The US Supreme Court halted on Monday the imminent scrapping of a key policy used since Donald Trump's administration to block migrants at the US border with Mexico, amid worries over a surge in undocumented immigrants.

An order signed by Chief Justice John Roberts placed an emergency stay on the removal planned for Wednesday of Title 42, which allowed the government to use Covid-19 safety protocols to summarily block the entry of millions of migrants.

Many migrants camped on the Mexican side of the border were left dispirited at the news, after waiting weeks and sometimes months to enter the US.

