Dozens of migrants crossed the US-Mexico border a day before a controversial Covid-19 health measure was set to expire.

The influx comes after a US federal judge ruled in November that President Joe Biden's administration could no longer use the public health rule known as Title 42 to block the entry of asylum seekers into the US.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court halted the imminent scrapping of a key policy -- used since Donald Trump's administration -- to block migrants at the southwest border, amid worries over a surge in undocumented immigrants.

