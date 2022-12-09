It's once again that time of year when Nicaraguans celebrate the 'Purisma', the Virgin Mary, and the Immaculate Conception.

Despite the ongoing crisis between the Church and Daniel Ortega's government, priests distributed bread and sweets in front of the Leon cathedral while believers danced and sang in the streets.

Around town, Catholic families decorated altars and offer gifts to the devotees who made a pilgrimage through the streets in this old tradition.

The celebration of the country's most popular feast comes after six clergymen were arrested by the authorities and a bishop, critical of Ortega and his government has been placed under house arrest as they investigate him for attempting to destabilize the country.

