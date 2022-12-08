More than a hundred years ago, the French built the 'Franco-Ethiopian Railway' and it's still going strong. Commuters in the city of Dire Dawa in eastern Ethiopia still use it to this day. In fact, the old track remains crucial for trade and transport, despite the arrival of a modern Chinese-built line. Twice a week, passengers and cargo climb onboard the locomotive to make a 12-hour, 200km journey from Dire Dawa to Dewele, near the border of Djibouti.

