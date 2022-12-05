Air raid sirens sent people sheltering in Kyiv’s metro stations on Monday as a new wave of Russian missile strikes targeted locations across Ukraine. Two people were reportedly killed in strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.

The strikes come as a new price cap on the Russian oil exports agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia takes effect. The price per barrel will be capped at $60 in an effort to limit Russia’s ability to fund the war.

Meanwhile, vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian Army were seen digging new trenches in the city of Bakhmut, where the fiercest clashes took place during the week.

Watch the video in the player above.