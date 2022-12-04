English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

A participant wearing a traditional Krampus costume and a mask performs during a Krampus run in Hollabrunn, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2022.
no comment

Vienna marks pre-Christmas period with mythical Krampus parade

Vienna held its traditional Krampus parade on Saturday, celebrating the mythical Krampus and Saint-Nicholas characters.

The pagan fearsome half-goat, half-demon traditionally accompanies the friendly Saint Nicholas, who on December 6 brings presents to children who have been well-behaved during the year.

Often described as Santa's evil twin in Austria, centuries ago Krampus was said to roam the Tyrolean Alps and punish naughty children. In some parts of Tyrol, the myth has coexisted alongside the legend of Saint Nicholas.

One of the largest parades takes place in lower Austria, in the city of Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna.

Up to 15,000 spectators usually come to see the spectacle. The masks used in this parade are all hand-carved and decorated with real horns, some even covered with buckskin.

Watch the full report in the player above.

Today's Top Stories

more from World