Vienna held its traditional Krampus parade on Saturday, celebrating the mythical Krampus and Saint-Nicholas characters.

The pagan fearsome half-goat, half-demon traditionally accompanies the friendly Saint Nicholas, who on December 6 brings presents to children who have been well-behaved during the year.

Often described as Santa's evil twin in Austria, centuries ago Krampus was said to roam the Tyrolean Alps and punish naughty children. In some parts of Tyrol, the myth has coexisted alongside the legend of Saint Nicholas.

One of the largest parades takes place in lower Austria, in the city of Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna.

Up to 15,000 spectators usually come to see the spectacle. The masks used in this parade are all hand-carved and decorated with real horns, some even covered with buckskin.

