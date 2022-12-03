English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Frame
no comment

Watch: Protesters burn local attorney offices in Huanta, Peru

Hundreds have taken the streets over the past two days in Huanta, Peru, burning local attorney offices in protest over the death of a young man.

The body of 18-year-old Daniel Quispe was found days after going missing.

Several suspects were questioned by police.

One of the suspects allegedly confessed to having killed him and hidden his body.

Local media reported that the protests started after that suspect was released.

An unidentified demonstrator among the crowd on Friday said they want justice for Quispe.

Today's Top Stories

more from World