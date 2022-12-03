Hundreds have taken the streets over the past two days in Huanta, Peru, burning local attorney offices in protest over the death of a young man.

The body of 18-year-old Daniel Quispe was found days after going missing.

Several suspects were questioned by police.

One of the suspects allegedly confessed to having killed him and hidden his body.

Local media reported that the protests started after that suspect was released.

An unidentified demonstrator among the crowd on Friday said they want justice for Quispe.