The Mauna Loa volcano's eruption has deep cultural significance for many native Hawaiians.

Akima-Akau said she plans to take her grandchildren with her and together they will make their offerings and chant to Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire, who her grandfather used to pay reverence to as a kupuna, a word that can mean ancestor.

Others pray to ancestors or honour the moment with hula, or dance.

