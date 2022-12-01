The festival held in Israk, Haveran, Behmen and Vela cultural centres located in different parts of Tehran, pomegranates grown in different regions of the country are presented to the people of the capital.

Pomegranates, which attract attention, especially with their black peels, are preferred among the products available at the stands where tasting treats continue uninterruptedly.

Songs, dances and pomegranate sweets.

In addition to the fruits decorating the stands, homemade products such as pomegranate juice, sherbet, pomegranate syrup, pomegranate sour, pestili, jam and pomegranate marmalade are also offered for sale. Within the scope of the festival, cultural events are held in cultural centres where folk songs are sung and dances are performed.

While children showed interest in the pomegranate mascot who toured the area accompanied by drum, some visitors, performed local dances by keeping up with the rhythm with the handkerchiefs they took in their hands.

The 11th Pomegranate Festival, which started in Tehran on 19 November, can be visited until the 2nd December.