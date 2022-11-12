Thousands of people demonstrated in central Berlin on Saturday, calling for food prices to be controlled and for the rich to be taxed.

Police and organisers say at least 3,000 marched in the protest, which took place against the backdrop of rising inflation caused in part by the war in Ukraine.

Among the banners raised, were messages such as "Redistribute! From the top down" while others decried that the economic system "puts profits over people's needs".

Inflation in Germany is at its highest level in more than 70 years and reached 10.4 per cent in October, according to final figures released on Friday.

The price rises are hitting household budgets as well as industry in the eurozone's largest economy.

The government, which is forecasting a 0.4 percent GDP recession next year, has taken a number of initiatives to mitigate the surge in energy prices, including a partial cap on the price of gas and electricity that will come into force in 2023.

Most of the other mitigating measures, including cheap train travel, have already ended.