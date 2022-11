A huge crowd of Sikh pilgrims join a procession to the temple to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak.

Sikh and Muslim communities of Pakistan were present at the parade. Many people crowded and followed the bus procession, which is called a palki.

As part of the tradition, people pray in the Sarovar water, beside the Gurudwara Janam Asthan temple.

Discover the celebrations in the video player above.