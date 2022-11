Millions of people across the world were able to see a total lunar eclipse, which was visible throughout North America, Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific.

Known as a blood moon, the lunar body appeared reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year, with the first happening in May. The next one won’t be until 2025.

