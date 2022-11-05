English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

Vigils and rallies have been held across South Korea for those killed in last weekend's Halloween crowd crush.
no comment

VIDEO: Candlelight vigils honour victims of South Korea's Halloween stampede

 Candlelight vigils and rallies have been held in South Korea on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush last weekend.

The victims, mostly young people, were among the estimated 100,000 celebrating the first Halloween since pandemic restrictions were lifted in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district.

Public anger is growing over one of the country's deadliest peacetime disasters in history. South Korean police have admitted there was insufficient safety planning for the crowd, and opposition politicians have accused President Yoon Suk-yeol's government of not taking responsibility for the disaster.

Today's Top Stories

more from World