Candlelight vigils and rallies have been held in South Korea on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush last weekend.

The victims, mostly young people, were among the estimated 100,000 celebrating the first Halloween since pandemic restrictions were lifted in Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district.

Public anger is growing over one of the country's deadliest peacetime disasters in history. South Korean police have admitted there was insufficient safety planning for the crowd, and opposition politicians have accused President Yoon Suk-yeol's government of not taking responsibility for the disaster.