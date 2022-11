Poland starts the construction of a temporary fence along its 210 kilometre-long land border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. Polish Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, announced the decision amid concerns in Warsaw that Russia plans to orchestrate an influx of migrants.

"The airport in Kaliningrad is now accepting flights from the Middle East and North Africa. I decided to take action to enhance the security of the Polish border," Blaszczak told reporters.