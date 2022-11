Thousands of Poles visited cemeteries to remember their deceased relatives and friends on All Saints' Day, a national holiday in Poland.

Visiting cemeteries on 1 November is one of the Polish nation's deeply-rooted traditions. Poles decorate the graves of their late loved ones with flowers, especially with chrysanthemums. They light thousands of candles as it is believed that these candles help the departed souls find their way through the darkness.

