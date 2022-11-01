Monday was Joe and Jill Biden's first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady.

Some 5,000 guests - children and their adult chaperones - were expected to stream through the gates of the White House. They were invited through local community groups, relevant organisations, and labor unions.

Details on what the president and first lady handed out to trick-or-treaters have not been released. In past years, they received little boxes of presidential M&Ms and or a White House-baked cookie. Michelle Obama added dried fruit in her quest to help children eat more good-for-you foods.