Protesters took to the streets in Geneva, Beirut, The Hague, and Rome in acts of solidarity with Iranian women who, for over three weeks, have been leading demonstrations against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Tehran's morality police for not wearing the veil correctly.

Iran said on Friday an investigation found Amini had died of a longstanding illness rather than "blows" to the head, despite her family reportedly saying she had previously been healthy.

Authorities report that at least 95 protesters have been killed as Iran's security forces crack down on the demonstrations.