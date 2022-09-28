Typhoon Noru hit Vietnam's central coast early Wednesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rains as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

In Da Nang, Vietnam's third-largest city, skyscrapers shook as strong gusts toppled trees and ripped roofs off homes across the central region.

Large-scale power outages were reported.

The defence ministry has mobilised about 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia members, equipped with armoured vehicles and boats, for rescue and relief operations, state media said.