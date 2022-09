Worshippers at the Jor Soo Gong Naka shrine in Phuket have resumed the famous vegetarian body piercing festival after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic.

This traditional nine-day Taoist festival worships the "nine emperors".

Devotees offer their bodies to deities they believe will banish bad luck, while white-robed participants hope for blessings and good fortune.