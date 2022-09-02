English
Evacuation call as heavy floods drench Japan city
Residents of the Japanese city of Hamamatsu have been urged to evacuate on Friday after heavy rains caused the Magome river to burst its banks.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain warnings for Shizuoka Prefecture, where Hamamatsu is located.

At 1300 local time (0400 GMT), the agency recorded 118 millimeters (4.6 inches) of rain in the Hamakita area of Hamamatsu.

Footage from Japanese TV showed streets submerged under floodwater. City authorities urged residents to take action to protect their lives and established evacuation sites.

