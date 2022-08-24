Ukraine's 31st Independence Day coincides this year with the 6th month of the Russian invasion, giving the annual celebration an additional symbolic dimension.

The entrance to No. 10 Downing Street is decorated with blue and yellow flowers in a show of solidarity with Ukraine. Sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, feature prominently in the arch over the famous door.

Hundreds of people gathered in Brussels' Grand Place on Wednesday carrying a giant Ukrainian flag. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also attended the event to show the European Union's solidarity with Ukraine. People also posed in front of the Belgian capital's famous Manneken-Pis statue, which was dressed in Ukraine's colours of yellow and blue.

In France, the Ukrainian community in Nice marched on the Promenade des Anglais on Wednesday to mark the 31st anniversary of their country's independence.