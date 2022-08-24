Eight more grain silos collapse at Beirut's port after succumbing to damage from the devastating 2020 explosion -- the third major collapse in a month. A cloud of dust rose over the port after the collapse, which brought down the last of the northern block of silos that was more heavily damaged in the blast, and where a fire had been burning since July.

Relatives of the victims protest after a large section of the damaged structure collapsed, calling on the remaining block to be preserved as a "memory" of those killed in the blast.