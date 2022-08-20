A fire that broke out on Friday 19 August in Ourém, in the district of Santarem, has been brought under control according to the authorities on Saturday, while firefighters remain on the ground.

More than 50 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution due to the advancing flames.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Jose Luis Carneiro announced on Friday that the entire mainland of the country will be under a state of alert from midnight on Saturday until midnight on Tuesday due to the risk of forest fires.