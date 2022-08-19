Portuguese authorities said on Thursday that a forest fire that has ravaged the pine forests of Serra da Estrela national park for nearly two weeks had been brought under control, but officials warned that another dangerous heat wave was on the way.

High temperatures, strong winds and severe drought have helped fuel the biggest fire of the summer, with the region's deep ravines and steep slopes making firefighting difficult.

But while one forest fire was under control, another broke out Thursday afternoon in Gouveia, a town near the natural park.

The fire spread quickly, causing concern among residents, especially on a road near a retirement home.

Temperatures in Portugal were expected to start rising, reaching 39 degrees Celsius in inland areas on Saturday, as the country experiences its third heat wave of the summer.