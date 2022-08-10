Slackliner Jaan Roose completes 625 m river crossing between highest buildings in Rotterdam.

Jaan Roose has frequently slacklined where nobody has ever slacklined before and his latest thriller in the sky is one of the most mind-bending yet.

In ‘City Highline’, Roose tantalizingly edged his way over the busiest river in The Netherlands to accomplish one of the steepest and longest urban slackline walks ever attempted.

Walking on a slackline just 2cm wide and, at a certain section, a steepness of around 24%, the people of Rotterdam truly witnessed something spectacular.