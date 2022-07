Tourists and Parisians on Sunday headed to the beach in the landlocked French capital for the second day of this year's Paris Plages.

The event turns the Seine's urban riverbanks into a walkway lined with palm trees and deckchairs.

Now in its 20th year, the event offers games and activities for children, refreshing mist gardens, rows of deckchairs and several food courts.

Paris Plages will stay open through to August 21.