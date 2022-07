Ukrainian rescue workers search through the rubble in the city of Sergiyvka after missiles slammed into an apartment building and a recreation centre, killing 21 people and wounding dozens. At least one child was killed, Ukrainian officials said, blaming the strikes on Russia a day after Moscow abandoned positions on a strategic island in a major setback to the Kremlin's invasion.

Images show also destruction after shelling hit the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.