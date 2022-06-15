Three female lynx, born on 18. May, undergo their first medical examination and are fitted with an electronic identification chip at the Sainte-Croix animal park in Rhodes, in France's northeast.

The first medical examination includes weighing, measuring, sex determination, a general check-up, a preventive deworming treatment and the implant of a microchip (the size of a small rice grain).

The babies, soon to be 1 month old, weigh just over 1 kg and are less than 40 cm long.

The animal park team say the kittens are doing very well and are starting to explore their territory.

They will soon be named by the animal park team.