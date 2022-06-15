English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski

Video

euronews_icons_loading
Three female lynx cubs born on May 18, 2022
no comment

First medical exam for three baby lynx in France

Three female lynx, born on 18. May, undergo their first medical examination and are fitted with an electronic identification chip at the Sainte-Croix animal park in Rhodes, in France's northeast.

The first medical examination includes weighing, measuring, sex determination, a general check-up, a preventive deworming treatment and the implant of a microchip (the size of a small rice grain).

The babies, soon to be 1 month old, weigh just over 1 kg and are less than 40 cm long.

The animal park team say the kittens are doing very well and are starting to explore their territory.

They will soon be named by the animal park team.

Today's Top Stories

more from World