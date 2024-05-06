The Turkish region of Denizli is a paradise for holidaymakers who are passionate about history and wellness.

At the crossroads of the Aegean, Central Anatolia, and Mediterranean regions in Türkiye lies a place where history and wellness combine to make the perfect holiday. In this episode, Euronews presenter Cinzia Rizzi explores the Denizli region, starting from Hierapolis; an ancient spa town.

Included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, the town was founded in the 2nd century BC and it is full of historical gems. These include the Necropolis, with 1,200 marble and limestone tombs; the Roman theatre, where in the past 15,000 people could attend fights; and the Ploutonion, known as the “gate to hell”, which is considered one of the greatest discoveries of the 20th century.

After being transported back in time by these monuments, Cinzia visits the “Pamukkale travertines” - white calcite terraces filled with mineral-rich water. This was a place where, during classical antiquity, people used to go to heal themselves. Here, the terraces are a snow-white colour, but just a few kilometres north in Karahayıt, the hot springs are rich in iron and make the metamorphic rocks around them a striking red. We discover the secrets of mud baths in Karahayıt and their health benefits.

Finally, we take a masterclass in ceramics with a focus on an Anatolian artform that dates back to ancient times and speak to one of the artists who has helped to conserve this cultural legacy.