A new high-speed train from Venice to Ljubljana could improve cross-border travel.

Despite sharing a border, Italy and Slovenia are not connected by a direct train. That could be about to change.

On Monday, Italian train operator Trenitalia tested a new route between Venice and Ljubljana.

A connection between the northeast Italian city of Trieste and the Slovenian capital was discussed in 2021 but never came to fruition.

If the test run is deemed successful, it will restore a cross-border service that hasn’t existed since 2008. The new service could begin in April 2024.

What route did the Italy-Slovenia test train take?

On Monday morning (11 December), a high-speed Frecciarossa train set off from Mestre in Venice, heading north to Portogruaro, Monfalcone and Bivio Aurisina.

Finally, at the border station of Villa Opicina, it met Slovenian Railways staff to continue its onward journey to Sesana - a town 80 km southwest of Ljubljana. Operational tests were also carried out on the Slovenian railway network upon the train’s arrival in the country.

“The time seems to be ripe for the restoration of a cross-border service between the two countries,” FS Italiane, Italy's national state-owned railway, said on its website ahead of the test run.

The final line could mean a direct train connection between Milan and Ljubljana.

Why visit Ljubljana?

Despite being less than 70 km from the Italian border, Slovenia’s capital city flies under the radar for many travellers. But its rich history, vibrant art scene and enticing food culture are more than worthy of attention.

Wonderfully walkable and gorgeously scenic, Ljubljana is also super affordable, making it a place where you can experience luxury for less.

Within day tripping distance are the wine producing region of Brda, thermal spas like Terme Dobrna, and the atmospheric Hotel Grad Otočec - a 13th century gothic masterpiece set on an islet in the middle of the shallow Krka river.

Nature lovers, meanwhile, can check out the mountainous Triglav National Park and the picturesque Lake Bled.