From an escape to nature in the Loire Valley to an immersive experience in wine country, these hotels are some of the finest the French countryside has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing quite like the French countryside in the spring and summertime.

Whether you’re a lover of picnics in meadows, keen to sample the best cuisine the country has to offer or counting down the days until you can stroll through lavender fields, a trip to bucolic France is always a good idea.

With holiday season on the horizon, Euronews Travel has rounded up a list of the most unusual and special places to stay in France’s glorious countryside in 2024.

Keen to escape to the country? Loire Valley Lodges could be just the ticket ANNE EMMANUELLE THION/Loire Valley Lodges

Indulge yourself at the Michelin-recognised Loire Valley Lodges

A contemporary boutique hotel located in 300 hectares of private forest in Esvres, Loire Valley Lodges is currently celebrating its acceptance of a Michelin Key.

It’s a particularly special nod, as the Michelin Guide has only just started ranking hotels - and chooses the very best to bestow the honour on.

Just a one hour TGV ride from Paris, it’s very much an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Set in the iconic ‘Valley of the Kings', Loire Valley Lodges is made up of 18 private lodges, deep in the forest. To make it more unusual, each individual residence is built as a treehouse, meaning you’re right in the middle of the surrounding natural wonders.

Immerse yourself in the beautiful forest at Loire Valley Lodges Loire Valley Lodges

Perfect for art lovers, every lodge contains a collection of work from contemporary artists and there is a sculpture trail on offer, too.

Fans of the outdoors can appreciate the forest bathing experiences. Two of the treehouses have private saunas and, new for the coming season, there are sound bath and meditation classes available to all guests.

Nightly rates at Loire Valley Lodges start at €440 and include breakfast.

Get in touch with your inner equestrian at Domaine de Prestal

The Paris Olympics are fast approaching and, naturally, the athletes are in training. The world’s best equestrians are honing their skills at a stud farm at Haras du Pin in the Pays Bocage west of the capital - and, this year, you can follow in their footsteps.

Domaine de Prestal is a historic, five-bedroom guest house right next to the stud farm.

Horse fans can explore the stables, tack rooms and museum as well as marvel at weekly equestrian parades set to music at the farm. In the summer, they add a special programme for children to their offerings.

Meet horses at the world class stud next to Domaine de Prestal Domaine de Prestal

Rooms are unusual and memorable - a particularly impressive one is set in a 17th century dovecote, positioned like a guard tower at the entrance to the property, and features a remarkable round bed.

The residence also invites guests to experience cocktails and a selection of local cold cuts and tartines in a private boudoir.

Nightly rates at Domaine de Prestal start from €95 per night based on two people sharing, with a minimum two-night stay.

Sample fine wine from the source at the Le Château de Candie near Chambéry

France and good wine go hand in hand - and that’s particularly true at Le Château de Candie.

Just five kilometres from the centre of Chambéry, an Alpine town near the Swiss border, this four star spot blends past and present - and has its own vineyard for guests to enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accommodation options include spacious rooms as well as a tower suite, ideal for a romantic retreat. Most boast views across the nearby valley and the impressive outdoor pool.

Le Château de Candie is a wine - and history - lover's dream Le Château de Candie

It’s the vineyard, though, that is the main draw for wine lovers.

Yielding around 3,000 bottles each year, the 14th-century castle has been growing grapes and selling wine for hundreds of years.

Although the vines were wiped out by a disease in the late 1800s, they were re-established in 2009 when the makers decided to grow the Viognier grape.

As well as seeing the vineyards in action, guests can try the wines on-site and in a number of local restaurants, serving up the best of Alpine cuisine.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week’s stay at the Le Château de Candie costs from €1,470 for two people sharing a Classic Room, including breakfast.

Live the château life en famille at Domaine des Etangs in Massignac, western France

If you dream of living like royalty - albeit temporarily - Domaine des Etangs could be the place for you.

A hotel in a stunning 13th century lakeside château, located just outside the charming town of Massignac, in the Charente region, it’s situated in 2,500 acres of preserved nature.

The main château features seven impressive rooms and suites and there are also six large Farmhouse Cottages on offer as well as The Longère - or ‘longhouse’ - which is home to four multi-story junior suites, perfect for families.

Domaine des Etangs is the perfect getaway for families in France Michael Cordaro / Auberge Resorts

From May to September, a heated outdoor swimming pool is unveiled and, year round, there’s a children’s play area open to guests, which features three in-ground trampolines, a 50-foot zipline and a playscape with swings, slides, climbing structures and a giant chess board.

ADVERTISEMENT

For visitors of all ages, there are more than six miles of walking and biking trails, as well as farm tours, rowboating on the pond, catch-and-release fishing and horse riding.

For the sportier type, there’s also a floating tennis court available on site.

It’s the perfect spot for foodies, too. Newly appointed executive chef Matthieu Pasgrimaud - formerly of the lauded Le 1825 - is now heading up the hotel’s restaurant, Dyades, and an art-filled bar, the Smoking Lounge, serves up cognac and cigars.

Prices for a one-night stay at the Domaine des Etangs start from €215 for two guests.

Explore Belle Époque era architecture at Le Château du Gué aux Biches in Bagnoles de l’Orne

The spa town of Bagnoles de l’Orne in Normandy is famous for its buildings hailing from the Belle Époque era of architecture - and Le Château du Gué aux Biches hotel is one of the best examples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the home of Albert Christophle, the founding father of Bagnoles and architect of the iconic town, it recently got a Scandi-inspired update.

Danish couple Klaus and Soren bought Le Château du Gué aux Biches in 2017 and spent four years sensitively restoring the castle, opening up five traditional but light and airy guest rooms in 2021.

New for this season, the owners have added a separate two-bedroom gite in the grounds - the former gardener’s house - for utter seclusion.

They’re working on making the place more sustainable, too. Guests who travel by train to the hotel will be rewarded with free transfers and shuttles into town for nights’ out.

A stay at Le Château du Gué aux Biches costs from €150 per night based on two people sharing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immerse yourself in wine country at the The Keys of Troplong Mondot near Bordeaux

UNESCO World Heritage Site Saint-Émilion is arguably one of the most famous wine destinations anywhere.

If you’re a wine lover, a visit to the fairy-tale French retreat, Château Troplong Mondot, could be the ideal break.

The renowned Premier Grand Cru Classé 19th century wine estate in Bordeaux, which overlooks Saint-Émilion, opened up a boutique hotel, The Keys of Troplong Mondot, in 2020.

The view of Saint Emilion from the Chateau Troplong Mondot Cecile Perrinet Lhermitte

Since then, it’s gone from strength to strength and has just opened up the rustic Vineyard House, a two-bedroom cottage hidden away among the vines of the estate.

All guests at the château will experience spectacular views of the Dordogne Valley and are offered the chance to learn about the estate on an exclusive vineyard tour, followed by a wine tasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

For real wine lovers, a visit to the town of Saint-Émilion is a must - and just a short 20-minute walk from the property.

Electric bikes are also available for use to uncover neighbouring chateaux and their wine offerings.

Dive in! After lunch and a wine tasting, The Keys of Troplong Mondot's pool is very inviting Romain Ricard

Foodies aren’t left out either. The property’s Michelin Star destination restaurant, Les Belles Perdrix, is headed up by top chef David Charrier who serves up delicious cuisine on a daily basis.

Along with the food offerings, there’s an extensive wine list as well as a chance to taste many vintages of the finest Troplong Mondot Premier Grand Cru.

A stay at the Keys of Troplong Mondot starts from €250 per room, per night on a bed and breakfast basis.