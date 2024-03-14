The Seychelles is an idyllic escape for those looking for a luxurious fly-and-flop holiday this year.

Renowned for its pristine beaches, with powdery white sand lapped by clear turquoise waters, the Seychelles offers a blissful escape.

Situated 1,600 kilometres off the east coast of Africa, in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the archipelago comprises 115 islands packed with lush rainforests, nature reserves and marine parks teeming with biodiversity.

The scattered archipelago is divided into two main island groups: the Inner and Outer Islands.

The Inner Islands, including the main islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue, are granite-based and known for their lush vegetation, towering granite peaks and sandy beaches.

The Outer Islands, composed mainly of coral atolls and reef islands, offer a more secluded and untouched experience.

Beyond the beaches, there is plenty of culture and heritage here, with a captivating blend of African, Asian and European influences reflected in the cuisine and architecture.

Where to stay in the Seychelles

Accommodation-wise, the Seychelles offers plenty of choices, from ultra-luxe resorts and swish hotels to cosy, family-run guesthouses.

"We have some new properties coming online this year," says Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism. "It freshens up our offerings on the island."

Radegonde adds that the Seychelles has established a hotel grading programme as of this year.

"Up to now, hotels have been giving themselves their own grades, you know, a five-star facade and so on. But now we have a proper grading system."

Several new properties have opened this year on the sun-kissed archipelago, including the Waldorf Astoria. Radegonde adds that a new Hilton, Cheval Blanc and Avani will open in 2024.

With new and luxurious properties opening this year, now is the time to visit the Seychelles for a pampering tropical beach break.

Here's our pick of some of the best places to stay in the Seychelles to help you plan your dream trip.

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island: Where luxury meets nature

For a luxurious Seychelles experience, stay in one of the 50 seaside villas at Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island. Each offers a secluded space with a private pool, spacious patio and boho decor.

This private island also features restaurants, a spa, a public outdoor pool, a tennis court and beach access.

This new resort has found an idyllic home on Platte Island, an enchanting sand cay surrounded by vibrant reefs and serene lagoons, making it a haven for marine life.

Originally, the island was an uninhabited coconut plantation. Its story took a turn when Hilton Worldwide, the parent company of Waldorf Astoria, undertook a transformative project.

The island underwent a careful rejuvenation, incorporating a variety of plant life, such as gardenias and octopus bushes. The construction of 50 villas was designed with a commitment to blend with the island's natural surroundings.

Raffles Seychelles: For a tranquil wellness break

Raffles Seychelles is the epitome of luxury, located on the northeastern tip of Praslin.

Its 86 oceanfront villas, each with a private pool, are generously spaced across the lush greenery of Praslin Island, ensuring privacy and tranquillity.

It's an ideal base for visiting Vallee de Mai, a UNESCO World Heritage site, home to the unique coco de mer palms.

The resort's spa, offering treatments inspired by local traditions, is a must-visit for wellness and relaxation.

The resort's culinary offerings are a highlight, with multiple dining options showcasing the best of Seychellois and international cuisine.

From casual beachfront dining to gourmet fine dining experiences, you can feast on various dishes featuring the freshest local ingredients.

Raffles Seychelles also offers plenty of recreational activities, from snorkelling and diving in pristine coral reefs to meeting giant Aldabra tortoises to taking a lively Creole cooking class.

It's estimated that there are a whopping 100,000 giant tortoise on Aldabra Canva

Le Domaine de L'Orangeraie Resort & Spa: For secluded serenity

At the heart of the laid-back island of La Digue lies Le Domaine de L'Orangeraie, a boutique resort surrounded by lush tropical foliage.

The resort's villas and suites are found amidst palm trees and verdant gardens, offering guests a secluded oasis where they can unwind and reconnect with nature.

Each accommodation at Le Domaine de L'Orangeraie is thoughtfully designed to reflect the natural beauty of La Digue, with open-air living spaces, private terraces, and luxurious amenities. From panoramic views of the Indian Ocean to secluded garden hideaways, guests can choose the perfect setting to relax and rejuvenate.

One of the highlights is the resort's upscale spa, where you can book holistic treatments and therapies. From traditional massages to rejuvenating facials, the spa provides a wellness retreat where you can unwind and indulge in luxurious treatments.

Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa: For tropical luxury and underwater exploration

The Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa is located on the beautiful Silhouette Island - a short boat ride from Mahe.

Surrounded by a national park, the resort offers spacious villas with direct beach access or surrounded by lush gardens. It's the only resort on Silhouette Island, which is 93 per cent national Park surrounded by white sand beaches and forested mountains.

The resort's villas, dotted along the shoreline or perched on verdant hillsides, offer guests unparalleled privacy and views of the jungle, gardens or the Indian Ocean.

They are also meticulously designed to blend seamlessly with the island's natural surroundings. With private plunge pools, spacious terraces and outdoor rain showers, the villas exude tropical luxury.

The on-site dive centre is the only dive shop on the island and is a must-visit for pro divers and aspiring underwater explorers.

Here, you can book PADI courses, rent equipment and book guided dive trips to colourful reefs and bays, including Anse Mondon, Pointe Grand Barb and Black Rock.

Anse Mondon, Pointe Grand Barb and Black Rock are popular dive spots Canva

North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles: For a private island paradise

Renowned for its unparalleled luxury and natural beauty, North Island Resort Seychelles offers discerning travellers a once-in-a-lifetime island experience.

Situated approximately 30 kilometres from the main island of Mahé, North Island is a private island paradise that spans just two square kilometres.

Despite its small size, the island is home to some of the most luxurious accommodations in the world. Just 11 opulent villas are scattered across its lush landscape.

Each villa at North Island Resort Seychelles features showstopping design and craftsmanship with spacious living areas, private plunge pools, and panoramic views of the Indian Ocean.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the villas are also constructed using locally sourced materials and traditional Seychellois architecture, ensuring minimal impact on the island's delicate ecosystem.