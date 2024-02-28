Message in a bottle: Italian finds Spanish child's sea-tossed note

By Euronews

The message travelled about 2,000 sea miles for four months.

An Italian walking on a beach in southern Italy found a message in a bottle written by an 11-year-old child from Spain.

Dario Grande was walking on his favorite beach in Bacoli when he found a message from a kid from Balnearic Islands talking about himself and his passions. The bottle travelled about 2,000 sea miles during four months.

With the help of the Spanish media coverage, Grande has been able to get in touch with the child's parents. He expects to meet them in Mallorca soon.

