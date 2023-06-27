The top ten ranking features three seaside destinations in Turkey, including the number one spot.

If you are hoping to hit the beach this summer without breaking the bank, there’s good news.

There are plenty of destinations across Europe where you can enjoy the seaside on a budget, according to a new study by Omio.

The transport booking platform compared the price of ice cream, water and beer at 75 popular beaches across the continent to compile a ranking of the ten cheapest spots.

They also included weather data to prioritise destinations where temperatures don’t get uncomfortably hot.

Europe’s cheapest beaches are in Turkey

The study by Omio found that Turkey is your best bet for a budget beach break.

The top ten ranking features three seaside destinations in this country - including the number one spot.

The cheapest beach on the list is Cleopatra Beach in the seaside resort of Alanya.

Located on the Turkish Riviera, its wide sandy strips have made it one of the most popular coastal destinations for decades.

It’s also the place to go if ice cream is your essential summer food as you can get a scoop for just €0.12. It is the perfect excuse to try all the flavours available.

The price of a bottle of water is also low at around €0.37 and a beer on the beach will set you back just €1.64).

Two other destinations in Turkey also make the list.

Side Halk Beach in Side has the cheapest water out of all the places surveyed - you can buy a bottle for £0.17 (€0.20). That makes it easy to stay hydrated as average temperatures reach 27 degrees Celsius in the ancient port city.

Yashi Beach in Bodrum comes in 8th place. Although the peninsula is known for its five-star resorts and glamorous yachts, it's still affordable compared to many other European rivieras.

Here holidaymakers can get an ice cream for €0.50 a serving, water at €0.28 a bottle and beer for €1.86.

For the cheapest beer on the beach, head to Montenegro

If your beach holiday dreams include sipping cold beer on the sand, look no further than Montenegro.

Long Beach in Ulcinj sells bottles of beer for just £0.61 (€0.87), which is also cheaper than a bottle of water at £0.66 (€0.77).

As the name implies, the beach is one of the longest in Europe, stretching for 13 kilometres. It’s a prime spot for kite and wind surfers thanks to winds most days in summer.

Formentera is an affordable alternative to Mallorca and Ibiza

If you’re looking to see Spain on a budget, head to the island of Formentera. Its Playa de Ses Illetes is the ideal alternative for those who find Mallorca too crowded and Ibiza too expensive.

Tourists can expect pleasant temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius.

Bottled water costs €0.77 and a local beer is about €0.94. A scoop of ice cream by the beach will set you back €0.92 on average.