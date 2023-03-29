Chat GPT is really taking off.

The cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence tool looks set to revolutionise the jobs we do and the way we work.

But what about when it comes to the fun stuff?

We had heard that the bot can help you with everything from curating a playlist to travel planning. So we decided to put it to the test.

Euronews Travel asked Chat GPT to plan a no-expenses spared two-week trip around Europe. Here’s what it came up with.

The holiday of our dreams, according to a bot

In case you haven't heard of it - where have you been? - Chat GPT is a popular chatbot developed by Open AI. Users ask it questions and it uses masses and masses of data to give a unique, highly personalised response. While it does not “think” like a human, it's the closest thing that’s been developed yet.

Here’s our conversation with the bot:

Euronews Travel: “Hello Chat GPT. Could you please plan a dream holiday around Europe for me? I have unlimited money and the trip should last two weeks. I don't care where I go or what I do. It's completely up to you!”

Chat GPT: “Hello! I'd be happy to help plan your dream holiday around Europe. With unlimited money and two weeks to travel, there are endless possibilities. Here's a suggested itinerary:

“Day 1-3: Paris, France

Start your trip in the City of Love. Visit the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Notre Dame, and Montmartre. Enjoy some wine and cheese at a local café, or take a river cruise along the Seine.”

While CHAT-GPT may be a sucker for love, it is perhaps not keeping its eye on the news. Paris is currently gripped by violent unrest over government plans to raise the national retirement age.

Plus the French capital is routinely rated as one of the most overrated tourist destinations in the world, though other cities are rising up the unfortunate ranks.

Chat GPT: “Day 4-6: Rome, Italy

Next, head to the Eternal City. Explore the ancient ruins of the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, and wander through the streets of Trastevere. Don't forget to try the gelato and pizza while you're there!”

If you don't feel like putting your trip to Italy in the hands of a machine, Euronews Travel has compiled this guide to planning the perfect end-of-year break to Rome. It was written by a human (we promise).

“Chat GPT: “Day 7-9: Barcelona, Spain

From Rome, travel to the lively city of Barcelona. Visit the famous Sagrada Familia, stroll along the Ramblas, and enjoy some tapas and sangria in a local bar. Take a day trip to Montserrat for some stunning views.”

_Chat GPT has drawn criticism for many things, from making stuff up to producing answers that discriminate against gender, race and minority groups. But, if you have been paying attention to its choices, it seems we could add another to this list: It's awfully generic._One reason for this is that it generates responses based on existing written material. This means they are often unoriginal and, frankly, boring.

Chat GPT: “Day 10-12: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Continue your journey to the Netherlands and explore the charming canals of Amsterdam. Visit the Van Gogh Museum, Anne Frank House, and the Rijksmuseum. Rent a bike and explore the city like a local.”

You’ll have to make sure Chat GPT knows more about you and your idea of a ‘dream’ holiday. Amsterdam is known as a destination for drugs and debauchery, though the city has recently tried to clean up its image, unveiling a ‘Stay Away’ campaign to ward off pesky British tourists.

Chat GPT: “Day 13-14: Santorini, Greece

Finish your trip with a relaxing stay on the beautiful island of Santorini. Enjoy the stunning sunsets, swim in the clear blue waters, and take a boat tour around the island. This will be the perfect way to end your European adventure.”

Santorini is known to be packed with couples and honeymooners. Maybe not the best place for solo travel.

Chat GPT wrapped up our exchange with a nice little send-off: "This itinerary is just a suggestion, and you can adjust it to your liking. With unlimited money, you can upgrade your accommodations, book private tours, and add additional stops to your itinerary.

Enjoy your dream holiday!"

Did Chat GPT create a dreamy itinerary?

The AI made a half-sensible trip, knowing as little as it did about us and what we wanted.

Though obvious choices, visiting these three capitals and two major tourist destinations would tick a fair few boxes, especially if you are new to Europe.

Interestingly, halfway through replying, there was a network error and we had to resubmit our question to the AI. The response it gave the second time was completely different.

But what did it miss?

Firstly, it seems the bot isn't paying attention to the climate crisis. It opted for a very carbon-intensive journey, failing to take into account flight-free travel options. To be fair, we did say we had unlimited money, but even the rich should enjoy the wonder of slow and sleepy travel.

Chat GPT was also very, very generic. These places are a good start, but the well-seasoned traveller among us would want to see more under-the-radar places.

More profoundly, it assumed humans share its robot-like efficiency: Such a breakneck trip would leave most of us feeling exhausted, with very few chances to really get under the skin of a destination.

But since Chat GPT gives a different answer every time, you never know what holiday it could plan for you.