Campervans have always been a traveller’s favourite but when the pandemic meant foreign holidays and hotels were out of the question, their popularity soared.

In Ukraine, Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges met Ben, a German man who is now using his campervan for an entirely new purpose.

“Normally it’s a campervan, I go travelling with it so I have everything inside solar power, electricity, a shower, everything that you need while travelling,” Ben tells Anelise.

“But it’s also good in catastrophic areas or war zones.”

Why is this campervan being driven into a battlefield?

Ben has a military background so with his campervan always ready for a trip, he decided to drive to Ukraine and share his knowledge.

“When you’re three people in the battlefield you change maybe just a small thing, but you don’t make a big difference,” Ben explains.

“But when you train 100 people you can change a whole battle.”

His campervan has been packed with slightly different supplies to his normal trips. He has brought boxes of medical supplies to hand out to those in need.

In several Ukrainian towns the water supply has been disrupted by the Russian invasion. Ben has been filling up his campervan’s water tank and providing showers to the local people he’s been training.

“Someday maybe my children will ask what I did when WWIII was starting and I don’t want to say I was sitting on the couch and eating chips,” he says.

