Indonesia’s first floating restaurant has opened in Jakarta.

The ‘Lounge in the Sky’ experience serves fine dining dishes at heights of 50 metres with spectacular views over the city.

But this unique dinner doesn’t come cheap…and it’s not just the price that limits who can attend. Guests must be over 17 years of age, at least 145cm tall and weigh no more than 150kg (23 stone 8lbs) in order to sit safely and comfortably in the seats. You also must be in good health and not pregnant.

Diners arrive an hour before their experience starts and are advised to use the toilet as once they’re up in the air, there are no facilities. Luckily the experience is only an hour long.

Is the floating restaurant safe?

This isn’t the first time this concept has appeared. It’s based on an experience that first opened in Belgium in 2006 and has popped up in different places across the globe ever since.

Diners are strapped into their chairs on the ground before the restaurant is raised up into the sky. It can elevate up to around 50 metres but the exact height varies each day according to the weather conditions. And don’t worry about light rain as the restaurant has a roof to keep you dry.

Once in the air, the only people allowed to stand up and move about are the staff. Chefs and waiters wear harnesses at all times to protect them as they move around the rotating restaurant.

If Indonesia isn’t on your bucket list this year, do not fear as there are also ‘Lounge in the Sky’ pop-ups happening in Greece, Malta and Belgium throughout 2022.

Prices start from around €100 per person in Indonesia and €145 in Europe.

Watch the video above to watch people dining in the sky.