Spring has arrived in the UK and experts are predicting the hottest March in 100 years.

Warmer than average weather will be blown over from continental Europe with the highest temperatures seen in the country so far this year.

The mercury is set to reach an unseasonable 20C with conditions remaining fine and dry into the weekend.

Any sign of sunshine in the UK has many of us flocking to the seaside to enjoy the warm weather. Not everyone can afford to take a weekend away at such short notice, however.

If you are looking for a day trip instead, here is a selection of beaches in easy reach of some of the UK’s major cities.

London: Camber Sands, Sussex

This stretch of sand is around two hours from London, making it perfect for a day trip from the capital. It’s unusually soft underfoot for this region of the UK - where most of the coast is covered with shingles and pebbles.

The beach and surrounding area are a breath of fresh air from the busy city with the only dune system in East Sussex. A large section of this unique dune is a Site of Special Scientific Interest because of its important animal and plant communities.

The waters are usually calm and good for a swim on a warm day but be careful if you visit in the offseason as lifeguards are usually only present from May to October.

Manchester: Lligwy and Traeth yr Ora, Anglesey, Wales

It’s worth the two hour drive from Manchester to reach this gem on the North Wales coast. Park up at Lligwy for the wide sands and beachside facilities. It has relatively safe waters and perfect conditions for sandcastles making it great for families looking to get out of the city.

If you don’t mind a short walk, then Traeth yr Ora is 1.6 km along the coast. This secret beach can only be reached by foot but you’ll be rewarded with soft, golden sands.

Bristol: Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

This seaside town in North Somerset is less than an hour from Bristol. It has over 3km of flat sands with a promenade featuring independent shops, cafes and bars running alongside it.

If you are looking for the traditional British seaside experience, Weston-super-Mare also has a Victorian pier. There are rides, food stands and even a Museum of Memories where you’ll be transported back in time through nostalgic foods, toys and TV shows.

Newcastle: King Edward’s Bay, Tyne and Wear

A small sandy beach enclosed by cliffs and sandy hills, King Edward’s Bay is sheltered and perfect for families. It's also just 20 minutes from the centre of Newcastle meaning you can even make it an afternoon trip if you don’t want to spend the whole day at the beach.

King Edward's Bay s just a stones throw from Newcastle. Getty via canva

The cafes, shops and restaurants of Tynemouth are right around the corner too so you won’t have to go far to refuel when you are all done on the beach.

Edinburgh: Portobello, City of Edinburgh

A seaside suburb of Edinburgh, Portobello is just a few kilometres from the centre of Edinburgh. Despite being so close to the city, it has over 3km of sand making it perfect for swimming and sunbathing.

The independent town of Portobello also has a bustling high street with shops, restaurants, cafes and even a Turkish bath if you fancy trying something a bit different.