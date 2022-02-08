Spain has extended its travel restrictions for another week, meaning its entry rules still vary for travellers across the continent.

With its sunny beaches, rich architectural heritage and delicious food, there’s plenty of reasons why the Mediterranean nation was the world’s second-most visited country pre-pandemic. And, of course, the long-running favourite of British holidaymakers.

As the world adjusts to international travel in the continuing age of Covid, the Spanish tourism sector is expected to reach nearly 90 per cent of its 2019 size.

So if you’re one of the many tourists thinking of returning to Spain for a 2021 summer holiday or sooner, here’s what you need to know.

What are the vaccine and COVID-19 test rules for Spain?

In theory, travellers from EU/EEA countries can enter Spain without the need to show any health information. But the rules actually vary depending on the Covid situation in the European country you’re travelling from.

To counter the spread of Omicron, Spain created a list of risk countries - which is updated regularly - where passengers are required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.

In order to be considered fully-vaccinated by the Spanish government, you must have received your second jab at least 14 days prior to your trip.

For pre-departure tests, you can either take a PCR test up to 48 hours before arrival, or an antigen one within 24 hours.

Both tests and vaccine status are shown on your EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) - which aims to ease travel around the EU.

In full, the Spanish Ministry of Health has extended travel restrictions on people from these ‘at-risk’ EU and EEA countries until February 13:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czechia

Cyprus

Croatia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

What are the rules for UK travellers?

UK travellers must be fully-vaccinated, meeting the same definition as above: with a vaccine certificate 14 days on from the last dose. The Spanish authorities will accept the NHS Covid Pass to show this.

Tests are not required from double-jabbed Brits, but the UK Foreign Office notes that all travellers may be subject to additional checks at the point of entry.

Spain’s Border Health Controls page suggests that if an airport temperature check (for instance) has raised concern, tourists could be contacted and required to take a PCR test at any point up to 48 hours after arrival.

At the airport you must show the QR code issued when you completed the online Health Control Form before travel. Joan Mateu/AP

What other forms are required?

As well as sticking to these vaccination and testing rules, all EU and British passengers must fill out an online Health Control Form within 48 hours before travel, declaring any known history of exposure to Covid and giving contact details.

This can either be completed via the Spain Travel Health website or app, or you can hand in a paper version before boarding.

Does Spain require a booster jab from arrivals?

Since 1 February, in line with other EU countries, Spain has set an expiration date of nine months (or 270 days) on vaccine passports. This means booster jabs will be required sooner or later.

What are the rules for children and teenagers?

Children under 12 years old do not need to show proof of vaccination or undergo any tests. This rule applies to the whole of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

They do however need to have the Health Control Form filled out and signed on their behalf.

In the UK, fully-vaccinated children aged 12 to 15 can request an NHS Covid Pass letter for international travel.

What are Spain’s rules on masks?

Masks must be worn in indoor settings except for when eating or drinking. Manu Fernandez/AP

Spain is dropping the requirement to wear face coverings outdoors from Thursday, 10 February. So half-term visitors will no longer need to mask up on the streets (the beach was an exception already).

The indoor mask mandate is likely to stay in place until at least the summer.

Francisco Jiménez, director of Spain’s Balmis Vaccine Institute, indicated on a recent TV interview that Covid rates must drop to 50 cases per 100,000 people before the end of masks indoors can be considered.

With infection rates currently around 2,300 per 100,000 a fortnight, there is still a long way to go before face coverings can be removed on public transport, in shops, cinemas and other public settings.

What are the travel rules for other countries outside the EU?

Everywhere outside the EU/EEA - ‘third countries’ - are considered at risk except for:

China (including administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao)

Indonesia

New Zealand

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Taiwan

Tourists from these ‘safe’ countries where Covid rates are low do not need to present a vaccine certificate or take a test.