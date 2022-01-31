For four months of the year, the Baltic sea in Swedish Lapland is frozen solid.

It means that the only way to explore these waters is by taking an icebreaker ship. With their ultra-reinforced hulls, they cut through the ice like a knife, according to Frank Hammero, Captain of the ‘Polar Explorer’ ship.

Icebreakers have become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Lapland.

With temperatures getting as low as -20C, the ice is incredibly thick. So thick, in fact, these ships can sometimes stop in the middle of the sea and allow passengers to disembark for a walk on the frozen water.

Not only can tourists walk on the water but they can go for a dip too. Wearing bright orange survival suits for warmth, visitors can float in the water behind the ship amongst the broken ice.

This unique adventure comes at a cost of around €255 per person for a three-hour cruise.

Watch the video above to witness this beautiful boat trip.